Advisor Sharma to hear public grievances on Oct 28

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma will convene a public hearing at Grievance cell here on October 28 (Wednesday), from 1 pm to 3 pm.

The public deputations and individuals, who wish to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government and have registered themselves with the Grievance cell can meet the Advisor at the venue, said a statement.

“All such people who will be visiting the venue are requested to follow all health guidelines and protocols in view of the corona pandemic,” said the statement.