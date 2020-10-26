Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 12:26 AM

Advisor Sharma to hear public grievances on Oct 28

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 12:26 AM
File Photo

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma will convene a public hearing at Grievance cell here on October 28 (Wednesday), from 1 pm to 3 pm.

The public deputations and individuals, who wish to bring their grievances and demands into the notice of the government and have registered themselves with the Grievance cell can meet the Advisor at the venue, said a statement.

Trending News
Representational Pic

One dead in Handwara road accident

HDF employees in SDH Sopore demand salary

J&K's 16.2% unemployment rate distressing: Nasir

Labourer's son qualifies JEE Advance with high rank

“All such people who will be visiting the venue are requested to follow all health guidelines and protocols in view of the corona pandemic,” said the statement.

Related News