Advisor Sharma underscores need for teaching cultural history

Advisor to Lt Governor, KK Sharma Saturday underlined the need of teaching importance of local cultural heritage and legacy in the curriculum being taught to the students.

Advisor was interacting with officers during his tour of the ancient Buddhist site at Harwan here. He was accompanied by officials of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Tourism and other departments.

The site dating back to the times of Kushan ruler Kanishka in around 4th century AD was the seat of discussion leading to formation of Mahayana sect of Buddhism in Indian subcontinent and also various other Buddhist treatises.

The site was being maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Advisor, while highlighting the importance of teaching local history and its importance, said that it acts as an important referral source for making young minds aware about the glorious traditions and cultural landmarks which existed in Indian subcontinent. It also infuses a sense of belonging and pride in one’s glorious past.

He asked the officers of the Tourism department to come up with a comprehensive project for developing the site as one of the major pilgrimage tourist spots in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India to attract tourists from other countries as well.

He said it was a rich repository of history and can provide the researchers with an important referral point while carrying out their research works.

Advisor was told the site and another one at Ambaran Jammu was also associated with the “holy relic of the tooth of Buddha”, which is now with the National museum.

He said the possibility of getting back the same would be explored so that it was showcased at Jammu or Srinagar museum.

Advisor also asked the officers for carrying out requisite repair and renovation of the road, leading to the site besides erecting sign boards highlighting the historical importance of the different individual sites, developing the compound in consultation with the floriculture department.