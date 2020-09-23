Advisor Sharma visits Budgam, takes on spot review of public grievances

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K.K Sharma on Wednesday said that people should come forward in order to make the government’s program of taking the administration to the doorsteps of people a success and also for effective redressal of problems at the grassroots level.

The Advisor was interacting with people at Chadoora and Charar-i-Sharief in connection with Youm-e- Block, a prelude to upcoming B2V3 program and in connection with the celebration of Block Diwas.

DC Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, SP Budgam, ACD Budgam, SDM Chadoora, District/Sectoral officers and other concerned were also present during the public interactions of the Advisor.

The Advisor had a daylong visit to Chadoora, Nagam, B.K Pora, Suriysar Blocks and Charar-i-Sharief area of District Budgam wherein he met scores of public delegations.

Underlining the resolve of the government for speeding up the development of the rural areas, the Advisor said that the Jan Abhiyan is a precursor to the third phase of the Back to village programme which has yielded desirable results on the ground with active participation of the people. He said that it is a mechanism to ensure on-spot redressal of public grievances.

“Under the Jan Abhiyan, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police shall conduct weekly public hearings in their offices every day except for Wednesdays and Sundays, 10.30 am to 11.30 am and personally visit each sub-divisional headquarters every Wednesday during the Jan Abhiyan/Awami Muhim period and hear public grievances,” the Advisor said.

Advisor directed the officers to ensure that every possible effort should be made to address the grievances submitted by people on the spot and if the issue cannot be resolved immediately, it should be ensured that the same is addressed before the subsequent Block Diwas.

Deputy Commissioner, Budgam gave a brief about the coverage of beneficiaries under various schemes in the block and the status of public grievances redressed in the ongoing Jan Abhiyan.

All the Line Departments had installed stalls at the venue depicting and demonstrating various kinds of services and schemes meant for Public welfare in District. On the occasion, the Advisor took on spot review of grievances and demands put forth by public and ensured patient hearing to all concerned. He issued on spot certificates relating to Domicile, income, SMAS, LadliBeti scheme.

Further Advisor also distributed Aid and equipment to specially-abled person and machinery among farmers. Advisor took an opportunity to aware Public about the do’s and don’ts related to COVID-19 Pandemic.

During the program, BDCs from block Nagam, Chadoora, B.K Pora and Suriysar apprised the Advisor about Profile of Sub division Chadoora and put forth their issues.

Later on Advisor Sharma also paid visit to Charar-i-Sharief shrine where he paid obeisance to Sheikh Noor-din Wali (RA). He also interacted with the people there who put forth several demands related to the augmentation of facilities at the shrine and its catchment areas. The Advisor directed the Deputy Commissioner to look into them for their early redressal.