Advisor Sharma visits Zawoora

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor KK Sharma today visited Centre of Excellence (CoE) Zawoora Srinagar to review its functioning and initiatives being undertaken for the propagation of Horticulture sector by way of new interventions.

Director Horticulture Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Bhat and other senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.

The Advisor held an extensive tour of the centre and inspected various terraces of high-density Apple orchard, plum orchard, apricot orchard and cherry orchard of improved varieties.

The Director Horticulture informed the Advisor that the centre is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 9.24 crore. The centre will have facilities for the production of high-quality fruit plants, micro-irrigation, high-tech greenhouse technology, tissue culture labs, bio-control labs and weather forecasting station, besides facilities to analyze fruit diseases like scabies, leaf curl, brown rot, etc as well as training to the staff, he added.

The Advisor also inspected walnut nursery established at a cost of Rs 4.98 crore for production of 20000 walnut grated plants for distribution among the farmers. He also inspected 20 high tech poly houses set up in the nursery.