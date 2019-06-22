Advisor Skandan for expediting Hi-Speed Internet facility to Gram Panchayats in JK

The Advisor to Governor, K Skandan today asked the concerned departments to expedite the process to operationalize the Hi-Speed Internet facility to Gram Panchayats (GPs) in the State.

He made these remarks while reviewing the status of Union Government’s National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN) scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Advisor reviewed the strategy document and gave his inputs and suggestions while advising to update the document and come up with the final version by the end of the workshop with conclusions and recommendations on various parameters.

Chairing a two-day workshop on ‘Extension of Broadband and Internet Connectivity to all Gram Panchayats’ of the State under BharatNet, Advisor asked the concerned departments including the service/telecom operators to expedite the process so that the facility would be made functional at the Gram Panchayats.

MD, JKIT Infrastructure Corporation and MD SIDCO, Ravinder Kumar, Chief Engineer PDD, Qazi Hashmat, Project Manager, JaKeGA, IT Department, Irfan Rather, representatives of telecom operators and other concerned were also present during the occasion.

During his address, he reiterated how existing PDD infrastructure for laying of State Level Dark Fibre and integration of existing Points of Presence (POP) available on fibre from PDD can be utilized. He said the PDD infrastructure can be utilized for BharatNet and its integration with the fibre from the block headquarters with minimum 100 Mbps speed to each and every panchayat.