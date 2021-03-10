Advisors extend warm greetings to people on Mahashivratri

Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar and Baseer Khan have extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri-celebrated as ‘Hairath’ by Kashmiri Pandits.

Advisor Farooq Khan in his message said that this festival has both religious and cultural importance as the day is celebrated by the people of all shades and represents the composite culture of our society.

Advisor Rajeev RaiBhatnagar in his greetings maintained that this day renews resolve of people of J&K towards upholding the values of peace, brotherhood and communal harmony which are hallmarks of the rich culture here. Advisor Baseer Khan in his message said that this festival symbolizes the values of devotion, brotherhood, mutual existence and harmony, which are the hallmarks of our glorious cultural ethos. The Advisors hoped that the auspicious day will usher the Jammu and Kashmir in new era of peace and development and further strengthen bonds of brotherhood among the people.