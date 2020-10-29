Advisors, political leaders greet people on Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Advisors to J&K Lieutenant Governor and leaders of various political parties on Thursday extended greetings to people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Advisor Farooq Khan said the auspicious day provides people an opportunity to pray and seek forgiveness and blessings from the Almighty for the entire mankind.

Advisor KK Sharma in his message exuded hope that the auspicious occasion would usher in peace, prosperity besides spreading the message of compassion, mutual coexistence among every section of the society.

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan in his message, observed that Islam teaches us the values of brotherhood, simplicity, compassion and morality, all of which needs to be followed wholeheartedly in everyday life.

Advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar hoped that this auspicious occasion will be a harbinger of peace, harmony, progress and prosperity in the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah in his message said Islam was the religion of peace and Prophet (SAW) was the perfect embodiment of love, equality and brotherhood. He said the teachings of the Prophet (SAW) point us towards the path of peace, affection and kindness.

The party Vice President Omar Abdullah in his message said Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) provides us an opportunity to pray and seek forgiveness and blessings from the Almighty for the entire mankind.

Party general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, additional general secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior party functionaries, Members of Parliament and office bearers have also felicitated people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti in her message said the Prophet (SAW) taught lessons of compassion, mercy, tolerance and brotherhood to humanity-all of which needs to be vigorously inculcated in today’s strife infested world.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir and Vice President Ghulam Mohammad Saroori while extending their greetings to people said that auspicious day shall continue to lead the mankind on the path of peace, righteousness and truthfulness. They said that the best way to observe Eid e Milad (SAW) was to follow the teachings (Sunnah) of the Holy Prophet (SAW) and implement these in our lives.

Chairman of Jamait Hamdania Moulana Riyaz Hamdani also extended Eid e Milad un Nabi (SAW) to people. In a statement spokesperson of Jamait Hamdani GA Mir on behalf of Moulana Riyaz Hamdani extended Milad greetings to people.