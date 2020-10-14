Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 12:18 AM

Advisors to meet people at Sgr on Oct 15, 16

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 12:18 AM
File Photo

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan will meet people at Grievance Cell here on October 15, from 10 am to 12 noon.

The deputations, delegations, individuals or other people who want to meet the Advisor have to seek a prior appointment from his office on phone number: 9622749350, said a statement.

Trending News
GK Photo

11th class students again hit the roads in Sopore, seek mass promotion

File Pic of Rafi Mir

Rollback 'archaic, arbitrary' property tax in J&K: Apni Party

Sagar leads delegation to Handwara; offers condolences to Ch Muhammad Ramzan

APHC condemns slapping of PSA on teachers

“All such people who will be visiting the venue are requested to follow all health guidelines and protocols and the deputations should not exceed more than three members in order to contain spread of COVID19 pandemic,” said the statement.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar will meet people here on October 16, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Public delegations and individuals who want to bring their issues and concerns into the notice of administration for redressal can meet the Advisor at the venue, said a separate statement. “All such people who will be visiting the venue are requested to follow all health guidelines and protocols in order to contain spread of COVID19,” said the statement.

Related News