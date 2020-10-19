Advocate Kulay elected president DBA Shopian

Advocate Shabir Ahmad Kullay was elected as president of District Bar Association Shopian on Monday.

The handout issued by District Bar Association, Shopian said that polls were held on Monday wherein advocate Faisal Ahmad Turay was elected as Vice -President, and advocate Umer Ali Naikoo as Secretary.

It added that this was for the first time advocate Kullay has been elected President Bar Association Shopian.

Kullay defeated his rival candidate advocate SM Iqbal, while as for the post of Vice President, advocate Turay defeated two rival candidates, advocate Molvi Shabir Ahmad and advocate Mushtaq Ahmad Paul, while as for the Secretary advocate Umer Ali Naikoo defeated advocate Aijaz Ahmad Zargar.

The elections were conducted by the Election Authority of Bar Association Shopian which later on announced the election results.