UPDATED: July 8, 2019, 1:17 AM

Advocate Malik tours Bandipora hamlets

UPDATED: July 8, 2019, 1:17 AM
National Conference leader and north zone secretary advocate Nazir Malik undertook extensive tour of different areas and hamlets of Bandipora including Ajas, Ongam, Athwatoo,Chanideaji, Sumlar, Surendar, ArinDardpora, Check Reshipora, Butho, Lankeshpora, Malangam,  Lahrwalpora and Gujjarpati, a statement said.

It said, “During the extensive tour conducted by advocate Malik scores of PDP and Congress activists joined NC.”

Advocate Malik, according to the statement, expressed dismay about each and every area in Bandipora being ignored. “These areas have not been even provided basic facilities like drinking water, electricity, healthcare and education,” he added.

” The plight of Bandipora constituency and it’s villages aptly proves that how there has been zero governance in Bandipora mainly due to the ineffective  elected representatives. PDP and Congress have stabbed the interests of Bandipora,” he said.

