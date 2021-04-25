Affluent people, Masjid Committees should help overcome oxygen shortage: Hakeem Yaseen

In a bid to help the administration control the fast-spreading second wave of the the dreaded COVID-19 infection, Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Haseen has made a fervent appeal to the affluent people and Masjid Committees to arrange oxygen cylinders and related life-saving drugs for the seriously infected COVID-19 patients in their respective vicinities.

In a statement issued here, he said when disturbing reports about scarcity of oxygen supply and non-availability of relevant COVID-19 treatment drugs in the hospitals are pouring in unabated, people have to join hands to fight the pandemic collectively.

He urged the head preachers and Imams of the Masjids to persuade the masses to get themselves vaccinated against the dreaded COVID-19 infection as early as possible adding that the medical experts had time and again assured about its efficacy.

“The prevailing second COVID-19 wave could have been kept under check if the Government of India would have banned holding of some religious and election-related public gatherings in various parts of the country,” Yaseen said.