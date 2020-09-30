Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
September 30, 2020

After 10 years, new building for DH Bandipora gets ready

Phase-wise shifting to begin from next week
File Pic

The District Hospital Bandipora in north Kashmir will start partial operations from the new building from next week, LG’s advisor, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar said here on Wednesday.

The hospital was awaiting the new building which was under construction, for last ten years.

He said, “Non-emergency services will be shifted here by Monday.”

The advisor said that the hospital shall have a dialysis unit while as modern OTs have been completed. “The remaining equipment and machines will be installed on priority at the new hospital building.”

Acknowledging the delay in the hospital building construction, the advisor said that incumbent DC Bandipora has done an appreciable job to finally make this hospital operational.

Nodal Officer, Dr Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie supervising the shifting operations told Greater Kashmir that shifting will be done in phases.

He said in the first phase on Monday, non-emergency departments will be moved.

In the second phase, the emergency department will shift.

It may be mentioned that the construction of the hospital building which started in 2010 hit several roadblocks. The project was initially approved in 2007.

