Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 12:19 AM

After 17-day protest, daily-wagers defer strike for 2 months

Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 12:19 AM
SKIMS resident doctors suspend strike after five days
Representational Photo

After observing pen down strike and protests for 17 consecutive days, Jammu and Kashmir daily-rated workers Thursday announced deferment of strike for next two months.

Addressing media persons here, J&K Casual Daily Wagers Forum Chairman, SajadParray said the decision was taken after getting assurance from Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha.

Trending News

4 injured in Bandipora road accident

Job aspirants stage protest

Bear, stray dogs kill cattle in Sopore village

The strike has affected various essential services.

The daily wagers began their ‘pen-down’ strike on October 26 to press for regularisation of their services and implementation of the Minimum Wages Act in J&K.

“A delegation of the forum called on the LG, who gave us a patient hearing and assured us that the issue of our regularisation will be taken up,” Parray said.

Latest News

Highway closure on Fridays draws flak

Representational Photo

Grenade attack on CRPF party in Pulwama

File Photo

8 die of COVID19, 617 cases in J&K

Bear, stray dogs kill cattle in Sopore village

He said that the Lt Governor also assured them that the Minimum Wages Act would be implemented in J&K.

Parray said that the LG told them that regularisation of 61,000 daily-rated workers was not possible in one go.

“The LG assured us that a committee will be set up, which will chalk out a strategy for their regularisation in a phased manner,” he said.

Parray said that after getting assurances from the LG, the forum unanimously decided to defer the ongoing strike and protests for next two months.

“We are aware that the Model Code of Conduct is in force and no decision can be taken regarding our demands as of now. So, we agreed to wait for next two months,” he said.

Parray accepted that the people suffered due to their strike but added that they had no other option to press for their demands.

Related News