After Back to Village, J&K Govt braces for Jan-Abhiyan outreach initiative

Principal Secretary, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Rohit Kansal, on Saturday chaired a meeting of district and sectoral officers to discuss the modalities for implementation of Jan-Abhiyan (Pre-B2V3).

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary said that JAN-ABHIYAN would start from September 10 and last till October 1, 2020. “The 21 day long Jan Abhiyan will lead to the build up to the actual B2V3 program” he said.

Specifying the objective of the program, the Principle Secretary said Jan Abhiyan will focus on Energizing Panchayats; collecting feedback on delivery of government schemes; capturing specific economic potential and undertaking assessment of needs of the villagers.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Rural Development Department, Sheetal Nada; Director Information & Public Relations, Dr Syed Serish Asgar, Director Estate Department, Director Planning Department, MD KPDCL, Additional Secretary GAD; while Divisional Commissioners Kashmir and Jammu and Deputy Commissioners of both divisions attended the meeting through video conference.

The Principal Secretary said that aims and focus of Jan-Abhiyan phase shall be three important components, Adhikar Abhiyan, Unnat Gram Abhiyan, Jan Sunwai Abhiyan.

The Principal Secretary informed that during Jan Abhiyan, Block/tehsil Diwas shall be organised in every block/tehsil on every Wednesday of a week. “On the day all departmental functionaries shall be available at a notified place in the block with all supporting staff as equipment to ensure immediate on the spot disposal of applications, redress of grievances and to ensure that public does not face harassment due to unavailability or unresponsiveness of any government functionary,” he added.

Further he added the district administration shall have to identify the target population for every service -individual beneficiary schemes and certificates in order to ensure that hundred percent of target population is covered.