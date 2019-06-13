After chairing Hurriyat meet, Mirwaiz visits Geelani's Hyderpora residence

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday visited the Hyderpora residence of Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani after chairing a crucial meeting of Hurriyat (M) executive, general council and working committee at the amalgam’s Rajbagh headquarters here.

Also Read | Regional languages must be given respect: Mamata

“After the meeting, Mirwaiz left for Hyderpora to see Geelani and to discuss the prevailing situation in Kashmir,” a source in Hurriyat (M) said.

Also Read | Security experts suggest changes in surrender policy for local militants

“Hurriyat meeting going on at its headquarters. Concern and anguish over continued bloodshed and killings across the valley. Reiterate that political engagement most effective way to move forward and end painful bloodshed. Urge Indo-Pak leadership to break the ice at SCO and engage with each other. People of Kashmir are suffering the consequences of the conflict for decades now,” tweeted Mirwaiz.