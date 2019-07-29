Kashmir
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: July 29, 2019, 5:51 PM

After 'cow in class' video, IIT to monitor man-animal conflict

"The committee members have been discussing the matter. They will consult the BMC, NGOs and animal experts before taking any steps," the spokesperson said.
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: July 29, 2019, 5:51 PM

A video showing a cow entering a classroom, purportedly at the IIT Bombay, went viral on social media on Monday, prompting officials of the top educational institute to set up a committee to look into the man-animal conflict on the campus.

The video showed the bovine walking across the class room as bemused students looked on.

Trending News

MANN KI BAAT | 'Those trying to spread hate, obstruct development in Kashmir will never succeed'

Meet the teacher hailed by Modi in Mann Ki Baaat

ACB registers 35 cases in seven months

PM likely to attend BJP meeting with J&K leaders

“The Director has constituted a committee to look into the ‘human versus animal’ conflict issue on campus,” an IIT spokesperson said.

“The committee members have been discussing the matter. They will consult the BMC, NGOs and animal experts before taking any steps,” the spokesperson said.

The IIT staff and security personnel are on alert and doing their best, the IIT staffer said, adding the institute will take the best possible measures to mitigate any conflict.

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi to feature in Discovery's 'Man Vs Wild'

NC MPs give notice to raise current Kashmir situation in Lok Sabha

Amarnath yatra resumes from Jammu and Pahalgam, remains suspended from Baltal

Order seeking details of mosques in Srinagar routine policing exercise: SSP Srinagar

“Can’t authenticate if the viral video is from IIT campus,” the spokesperson said.

Stray cattle remain a nuisance at the institute. On July 11, a student from Kerala, interning at the IIT, had to be hospitalised with injuries to the abdomen after a pair of bulls attacked him outside a hostel.

Asked how many bulls were there on the campus, the spokesperson said, “We cannot count as they don’t stay at one place. They are free animals and roam around the Powai lake area.

Related News