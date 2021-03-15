After day's lull, firing resumes at gunfight site in south Kashmir's Shopian

Fresh firing between militants and security forces resumed at the site of the gunfight in Rawalpora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district where a local LeT militant was killed by the forces on Saturday night, police said.

“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: #Encounter resumes at #Rawalpora. Further details shall follow,” a police spokesperson tweeted this morning.

Locals told Greater Kashmir that the firing resumed at the encounter site at around 9:30 am this morning and continued for around fifteen minutes even as the area remained under a tight cordon for the fourth consecutive day since Friday.

On the second day of the search operation, an encounter had raged between the hiding militants and security forces.

A local LeT militant, Jehangeer Ahmad Wani, a resident of Narapora Shopian was killed in the ensuing encounter, police said on Sunday even as two protestors sustained pellet injuries, one of them in his eye in the clashes near the encounter site.

A policeman also received an injury in his head after he was hit by a stone during the clashes.