After NGT directions, measures for preservation of Wular, wetlands reviewed

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Friday chaired a meeting to review conservation and preservation measures being taken for different water bodies in Kashmir including Wular Lake and Hokersar and Kreentchoo-Chandhara wetlands.

The meeting, which was attended by officials from different departments, discussed threadbare various issues regarding the wetlands/water bodies and the measures being taken for preservation and safeguarding Wular, Hokersar and Kreentcho Chandhara wetlands, in light of the directions by National Green Tribunal.

Pole directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Srinagar, Budgam and Bandipora to take all preventive measures for conservation of the water bodies.

He called for carrying mass awareness campaign regarding conservation of the wetlands by involving community. He said there will be no compromise on environment conservation.

Pole directed the DCs to take up the demarcation process and remove all encroachments and simultaneously undertake work for record correction to original contents.

Pole also directed the DCs, WUCMA, and wildlife authorities to ensure that no encroachments were allowed along the peripheries of water bodies besides install sign boards to caution against littering in and around the lake and wetlands. He directed for taking strict action under law against the violators. Pole exhorted upon the officers to work in synergy so that tangible results were achieved.