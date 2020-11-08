After PAGD, Apex body Ladakh to reach out to KDA

The Apex body of Peoples Movement for Sixth Schedule for Ladakh is visiting Kargil to meet the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) leadership.

The development comes close on the heels of the visit of Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to Kargil.

Sources said that the Apex body had approached KDA leaders, who are opposing the move of the government about the bifurcation of J&K and scrapping of the special status of the erstwhile state and demanding restoration of August 4, 2019 position.

Senior political leader from Kargil and former MLA Asgar Ali Karbalai confirmed the development and said that the Apex body had approached them for a meeting.

“As of now, the dates for the meeting are not finalized but we will meet them and put across our point of view,” he said.

Earlier, former Member of Parliament, Ladakh, Thupstan Chewang said that they would visit Kargil and meet the leaders of political, social and religious organisations to rope them in and seek their support.

A PAGD delegation led by National Conference vice president and former chief minister, Omar Abdullah had visited Kargil on October 26.

In the first outreach to the people of Ladakh after the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state last year, the PAGD delegation led by Omar had met people of Kargil and Drass and sought their opinion on the scrapping of J&K’s special status and bifurcation of J&K into two union territories on August 5 last year.

After meeting the PAGD delegation, the KDA leaders had said that they were demanding restoration of August 4 position and would support PAGD for this cause.

Omar had also said that PAGD would meet anyone including the Apex body leaders and discuss their stand.

On the other hand, the Apex body had called for complete poll boycott of the 6th general LAHDC Leh polls, demanding inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for having more than 95 percent tribal population.

The Apex body leaders later met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss their demand for a Bodoland Territorial Council-like arrangement in Ladakh.

They called off the boycott after Government of India assured them that it would consider their demands of inclusion in the Sixth Schedule 15 days after the culmination of the upcoming polls to LAHDC, Leh.

The Sixth Schedule makes separate arrangements for tribal-designated areas, restricting ownership of land and government jobs to local residents only.