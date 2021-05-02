After running dry for days, Bandipora gets Covishield vaccines

The Covishield vaccines, the stocks of which had completely dried out for the 45 years and above age group arrived at three medical blocks in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday, officials said.

Shut for at least two days, the vaccine centres again resumed operations to inoculate the people seeking the jab.

The number has overwhelmingly increased as the second wave of COVID-19, according to the experts, has proven more deadly and contagious.

Since Friday, scores of people complained that there was shortage of vaccines and locals said not a single vaccine was available anywhere in the district.

Officials had also confirmed that the stocks had dried up.

On Saturday, officials said that the district had received 4000 doses and were to be distributed among the medical blocks on Sunday.

“We received vaccines today that will be administered to people at different locations,” Block Medical Officer Bandipora said.

Among these 4000 doses, 1000 were distributed to Gurez medical block while 1500 each were distributed to Hajin and Bandipora medical blocks to carry on the inoculation drive.

“On Saturday we received 4000 doses that were somewhat equally distributed among the three medical blocks of the district,” District Immunisation Officer, Dr Parvaiz told Greater Kashmir.

Officials said that till Saturday, 71,008 had received the dose and among them 7818 had received both the doses of Covishield.

Officials said that they were not sure when the supplies would again be replenished, but said that they were hopeful that the vaccination would be carried on gradually.

The official said that with the government stating to have purchased the stock for J&K, statistics of the 18 years to 45 years age group were being gathered in the district as well.