After student protests, KU keeps re-examination optional for 6th semester UG students

The University of Kashmir (KU) authorities Sunday said that the re-examination for the 2017 and 2016 batch of UG 6th semester subjects notified by the varsity was “optional”.

The decision comes in the wake of student protests over KU’s decision to hold fresh examination of some subjects of undergraduate 6th semester 2017 batch of students.

As already reported by Greater Kashmir, the 6th semester UG students had complained that the question papers in some of their subjects were “out of syllabus” and demanded relaxation in evaluation of their answer scripts.

Controller Examination KU, Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo had said that the question papers would be sent to the subject experts for their recommendation about the future course of action.

Meanwhile, the university ordered re-examination for subjects including Sericulture, Sericulture Integration for Sericulture with Poultry and Fisheries, Harmonium-III, Harmonium-IV, Persian Skill-IV and Probability and Statistics from March 16 to March 20.

However, the students opposed the varsity’s decision of holding exams of these subjects again.

Holding a peaceful protest at Pres Enclave in Srinagar, the students said that their exams culminated in February and they had started preparation for their higher studies and most of them had already shifted outside the state as well.

“Now, KU has come up with the new date sheet for UG 6th semester students, which is not acceptable. We demand that university should evaluate our previous answer scripts and award us our degree on time,” the students said.

Following this, KU’s Examination Department in a notification said that the re-examination notified for the UG students was “purely optional”.

“The results of the candidates who do not want to sit for re-examination will be considered on the basis of the evaluation of the previously-held examination of these papers,” the notification reads.

The notice said that any claims of the candidates, who will miss the opportunity of re-examination as per the notified date sheet, will be rejected.

“The re-examination is completely optional. We decided to conduct re-examination of these subjects after we received complaints from the students about the previous papers. Now other students have opposed it. So we decided to keep it optional for the students,” Prof Nawchoo said.

He said that KU had also decided to provide “grace marks” to students in their subjects not included in the date sheet issued for re-examination of some subjects.