Aga syed demands evacuation of stranded pilgrims from Iran

President J&K Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Hujatul Islam Wal-Muslimeen, Aga Syed Hassan Almosvi Alsafvi on Tuesday demanded immediate evacuation of Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Iran for the past several months.

In a statement, he said most of these pilgrims were elderly men and women. He said the problems of these pilgrims were increasing with each passing day and their families were suffering.

Meanwhile, the Anjuman-e-Sharie paid respect to the medical staff especially the doctors who perform their duties in the COVID19 pandemic.

It condemned the ill-treatment of senior cardiologist, Dr Syed Maqbool and CMO Bandipora, by police.

The party said the ill-treatment meted out to the doctors under the guise of lockdown was the “worst example of anti-human” approach.