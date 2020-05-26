Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 27, 2020, 2:59 AM

Aga syed demands evacuation of stranded pilgrims from Iran

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 27, 2020, 2:59 AM
File Photo

President J&K Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Hujatul Islam Wal-Muslimeen, Aga Syed Hassan Almosvi Alsafvi on Tuesday demanded immediate evacuation of Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Iran for the past several months.

In a statement, he said most of these pilgrims were elderly men and women. He said the problems of these pilgrims were increasing with each passing day and their families were suffering.

Trending News
Representational Pic

J&K Govt extends ban on high-speed mobile Internet till June 17

File Pic

J&K records biggest single-day spike with 162 fresh cases; overall tally over 1900

Woman injured as windstorm damages houses, uproots trees in Baramulla

Minor girl among two dead, another injured after strong winds uproot tree in Shopian

No end term exams for current and previous semesters: Kashmir University

Meanwhile, the Anjuman-e-Sharie paid respect to the medical staff especially the doctors who perform their duties in the COVID19 pandemic.

It condemned the ill-treatment of senior cardiologist, Dr Syed Maqbool and CMO Bandipora, by police.

The party said the ill-treatment meted out to the doctors under the guise of lockdown was the “worst example of anti-human” approach.

Related News