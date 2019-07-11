AGES opens branch office in Srinagar

The branch office of Apex Global Education Service (AGES)- franchise holders of CANAM consultants, was inaugurated at Baghat here.

The office was inaugurated by president private school association J&K GN Var in presence of proprietor of the consultancy, Ravinder Pal Kour. Speaking at the occasion Kour said the head office was already functional in Jammu from past three years. “We are sending students for admissions in various courses in nine super destinations including US, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany,” she said.

She said the motive behind opening the branch in Kashmir was because of the demands of the students who aspire to pursue their courses abroad.

Kour who hails from Baramulla said she wanted to provide admission facilities to the students in her homeland. “Our students are intelligent and talented but they need proper platforms to excel in their chosen filed,” she said. She announced a discount for the students who will be recommended by the PSAJ&K for admissions abroad through their consultancy.