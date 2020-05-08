Agony of stranded people being unnecessarily prolonged: Masoodi

National Conference MP from south Kashmir, Hasnain Masoodi on Friday lamented slow and sluggish pace of evacuation of J&K residents stranded in outside states.

He said thousands of people were stuck not only in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab but also in Pondicherry, Cochin, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Assam, Pune, Indore, Jamshedpur, Allahabad and other towns of UP, Haryana and Delhi.

He said exclusive dependence on road transport to ferry the stranded would be grossly inconvenient to them and would unjustifiably delay return and prolong their agony.

Masoodi spoke to Union minister for railways, Piyush Goyal and requested that special trains for the stranded be run to Jammu.

He was assured that like other destinations special trains would be operated for Jammu once such a request was received from J&K administration and agreed by the ‘sending states’.

Masoodi asked the administration to take necessary step to ensure that special nonstop trains were operated from Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Delhi to Jammu-Udhampur.

On his part, he proposed to take up the matter with the concerned state governments. He said if Bihar, Jarkhand and other states can follow the requisite protocol in case of the evacuated brought back by trains there was no reason that the J&K administration cannot follow it in case of the returnees brought by Shramik Special Trains.

He complained that while returnees to other states were ferried free of cost, the stranded from J&K were compelled to arrange transport on their own at exorbitant rates and in some cases the students do not have resources to pay for the return travel.

Masoodi asked the administration to realize that the J&K residents visit the states where they were stranded for business or other pursuits only for winter months and cannot stand the sweltering weather and quite a few amongst them mostly in Mumbai and Delhi, on a visit to get medical treatment, were unwell and waiting to return to their homes. Masoodi expressed dissatisfaction over the present mechanism in place to assist in return of the stranded, as despite the efforts made by the staff on duty, the returnees get stuck at Lakhanpur in soaring temperatures for hours together without access to minimum facilities and even the swab test was not done at Lakhanpur.