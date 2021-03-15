Agri Deptt organizes Kissan Mela

Agriculture Department Kupwara today organized a day long Kisan Mela at Agriculture Complex, here in which Agriculture and allied departments installed their stalls to showcase machinery and high yielding variety seeds.

The Mela was organized as a part of ‘Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsov’ and was attended by hundreds of progressive farmers of the district. The Chairman, District Development Council, Kupwara Irfan Sultan Panditpori and Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Imam Din co-chaired the function and inspected different stalls installed by various departments.