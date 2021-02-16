Agricultural engineering graduates stage protest

Agricultural engineering graduates and post graduates today staged protest against the Sher-i-Kashmir University Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST)-Kashmir for its failure to frame the job policy for the students graduating from the varsity.

The agricultural engineering graduates and post graduates stated that they were left to fend for themselves with no job opportunities for them in J&K.

Meanwhile chaotic scenes were witnessed at Shalimar campus of SKUAST-Kashmir on Monday and Tuesday after the agricultural engineering graduates joined the protest of horticulture students at the Shalimar campus.

The horticulture students were protesting against the university authorities for allegedly preferring diploma holders over professional degree holders for recruitments. The protesting agricultural engineering students along with the horticulture students blocked the entry and exit gates of the Shalimar campus which led to the chaotic situation at the varsity.

The students said around over 200 students have graduated from the College of agricultural engineering. Out of them 150 students have pursued master’s degree while 50 students have done their P.hD from prestigious Universities across India.

“Unfortunately, only three students have got the job in the government department of J&K under the degree of agricultural engineering while rest are rendering jobless and the number of pass outs is piling up with every passing year with no jobs available in J&K,” the students said.

ecology,” the candidates said.

The Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir Prof Mushtaq Ahmad said the job of university was to provide degrees and produce Human Resource for serving in various government departments.

“Our job is not to provide employment, the Government has to frame a policy for them. We provide our students with a degree to make them employable,” he said.

The vice chancellor further said they have written to the government a number of times about the matter. “But it takes time to finalise policy decisions in government. Students should act patiently and understand that university cannot frame job policy for government departments,” he said.