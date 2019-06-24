Ahad Zargar Memorial Research Foundation holds elections

Also Read | BSNL employees elect body

The elections of AhadZargar Memorial Research Foundation were held on Monday in presence of patron of the foundation, Khursheed Ahmad Zargar.

Also Read | JKYF re-elects Rafiq Lone as Chairman

In a statement, the foundation said that the elections were held in cordial atmosphere to elect a new executive body.

Also Read | CUK holds 13th Executive Council

The statement said Dr.ShadRamzan chairman, ShoukatFarooqi vice chairmam ,RafiqRaz general secretary , ImdadSaqiorganiser , ShahbazHakbari secretary ,Nisar Ahmad publicity secretary (Social media ), Nisar Ahmad Bala cashier were elected for the term They said that members of advisory council and executive body will be nominated by the elected body after taking oath.

The statement said a meeting was also conducted by Zarif Ahmad Zarief where various issues were discussed particularly publication of Rangmor, holding annual day function and republication of kuliyatteAhadZargar. Activities for 2019-20 were also discussed during the meeting. Sub-committees which are already in place were asked to file their report with regard to various issues and activities,’ the statement said.