Ahead of Council election, Ram Madhav arrives on 2-day visit to Leh

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national General Secretary, Ram Madhav arrived on a two-day visit to Leh on Sunday to review party activities.

The visit comes amid the heightened tensions between India and China along the LAC and ahead of the elections to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC), Leh.

A source said on first day of his visit, Madhav chaired first executive meeting of BJP’s Ladakh unit. Member Parliament Ladakh, Jamiang Tsering Namgyal and senior party leaders besides Chairmen, Block Development Council, Councilors, Mahila Morcha leaders attended the meeting.

Madhav impressed upon the party workers to further strengthen the party in Ladakh, said the sources, adding he also held a closed-door meeting with the district and state executive members.

He is scheduled to meet some delegations and party workers on Monday. This is the second visit of Madhav to Leh in last two months. Earlier, Madhav visited Leh in July after several senior party leaders including Chering Dorjey resigned from the party.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Kargil unit stayed away from the first meeting in protest against being sidelined by the party. The BJP leader Haji Anayat Ali said Kargil has been neglected and given less representation in the newly formed state executive committee and state working committee due to which the party workers from the district did not participate in the meeting.

The party’s district President for Kargil, Ali Muhammed Majazi said they were equal representation in the party including state executive and state working committees.