Ahead of Eid, Baramulla admin issues fresh guidelines for shop owners, business establishment

The administration here on Saturday issued fresh guidelines for operating shops and business establishments, and movement of people in view of the upcoming Eid ul Adha.

An official said the guidelines will be strictly implemented across the district with from July 27.

He said several guidelines have also been issued for establishment of markets for sale of sacrificial animals.

The shopkeepers have been asked to earmark circles for ensuring social distancing among customers. They have been directed to keep chairs or tools available for customers. The shopkeepers have been asked to use masks, hand gloves and PPE kits.

As per order, the customers too have been advised not to enter a shop or roam in the market without mask, while the shopkeepers have been advised to encourage cashless transactions.

The shopkeepers will have to adopt window system for cash and delivery of goods. Besides, no shopkeeper will be allowed to keep items in front of shop or hanging around.

As per the order, there shall be complete restrictions on parking vehicles in front of any business establishments or institution within municipal limits.

The car parking lots have been designated at Azad Gunj Bus stand, Guru Nanak school, Uri bus stand, Kariyapa park, Sumo stand and Boys high school Dewanbagh.

The owners of shopping complexes and showrooms have been directed to make availability of thermal scanners for screening of customers at the entry points.

The spaces close to parking lots have been designated as Mandis for sale of sacrificial animals.

The authorities have established mobile teams of Sheep Husbandry department to check health and fitness of the animals at these Mandis.

While use of masks at these facilities have been made mandatory, the animal-sellers have been ordered to get permission from the authorities concerned for transportation of the animals

The Municipal Council as well as Municipal Committees has been asked to carry proper sanitisation and fumigation at all places.