Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 27, 2020, 11:41 PM

Ahead of polls to Hill Council, NC dissolves Leh unit

Ahead of the elections to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, National conference has dissolved the district Leh unit.

A source said the decision to dissolve the unit was taken during a general body meeting held on Saturday. The source said amid the stand of National Conference regarding bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and revocation of Article 370, there have been “some differences” within the party cadre in Leh.

The elections for the Hill Council are likely to be held in September-October this year.

The party’s sitting Councilor from Leh, P Wangdan confirmed that the Leh unit has been dissolved.

When asked about the reasons behind the decsion, the Councilor said National Conference is a regional party and after becoming a Union Territory “we have to go with a national party that will serve our cause.”

A party leader in Srinagar said they have no information about dissolution of Leh unit.

Another source said some other political parties like Aam Aadmi party (AAP) were also trying to make inroads in Ladakh particularly Leh.

