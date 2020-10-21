Ahead of winter, KPDC enhances grid capacity to 1500 MW

With winter approaching fast, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDC) has enhanced the grid capacity to 1500 MW in the region.

According to official figures, the department had to resort to curtailment schedules of four to eight hours per day last winter due to limited grid capacity to supply 1250 MW energy during peak hours.

These unscheduled and prolonged power cuts become an unwritten rule, not only in non-metered areas but metered areas as well, as the demand shoot up.

However, this year, the KPDCL has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to counter the power crisis during winter.

“In Kashmir, we are facing issues of rise in power demand during winter as a result of which we have to resort to a curtailment schedule. But this year, right from the beginning the KPDCL has been working on a multi-pronged strategy to ensure quality power supply during winter,” said Chief Engineer, KPDCL Ajaz Ahmad Dar. “We have enhanced our grid capacity to 1500 MW which was earlier 1250 MW. This will help us to minimize the curtailments.”

Dar said the KPDCL has kept a buffer of 550 transformers, 800 repaired transformers and 4000 electric poles to meet the challenges faced by the department during winters.

“Our teams are this time working on the ground, ensuring pruning of tree branches adjacent to transmission lines as they become a major concern during winter mostly when the snowfall occurs, causing damage to the transmission lines,” he said.

Earlier this year, the government commissioned 320 MVA Alasteng and 50 MVA Bandipora grid stations to receive additional electricity from the central grids. For the last few years the Centre has been allotting additional electricity to J&K to overcome power crisis. In 2018, the Centre allocated additional 700 MW in view of higher demand in winters.