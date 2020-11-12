Ahead of winter, measures for upkeep of Sgr-Jmu highway reviewed

Advisor to Lt Governor, Baseer Ahmed Khan Thursday took stock of the measures made by the district administration Ramban for better upkeep of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in winter and provision of amenities for stranded passengers in the eventuality of emergency situation arising due to inclement weather.

During an extensive tour of the district, the Advisor inspected the shelter sheds (Rahat Centres) established by the district administration for the stranded commuters.

Deputy Commissioner, Nazim Zai Khan; SSP, Haseeb -Ur- Rehman; SDM Ramsoo, Dil Mir Chowdhary; SDM Banihal, Zaheer Abbas Bhat and several other officers accompanied the Advisor during his visit.

The Advisor took a detailed review of the winter preparedness including availability of ration, electricity, public convenience, water supply in the shelter sheds and other halting points established in the district at various locations along the highway.

He directed the district administration to ensure adequate amenities for the passengers in all the shelter sheds and halting points including heating arrangements and toilet facility.

He directed the DC and SSP to deploy adequate personnel for round the clock security and other services at all the facilities for the comfortable stay of passengers in the event of traffic breakdown on the highway. Health department was directed to ensure Mobile Health Van facility at all key points to meet any emergent situation.

He briefed the Advisor about the boarding and lodging arrangements put in place by the administration for convenience of stranded passengers.

Meanwhile, the Advisor took stock of the preparedness of Disaster Management Centres (DMCs) along the highway from Lawdoora to Jawahar Tunnel.

During the visit, the Advisor was accompanied by District Development Commissioner (DDC), Anantnag, KK Sidha and all district and sectoral officers.

The DDC briefed the Advisor regarding the facilities viz accommodation, bedding, mobile toilets, healthcare, power supply, heating arrangements, ration, baby foods and other essentials being made available at disaster management centres for the upcoming winter along the highway from Lawdoora to Jawahar Tunnel for the stranded passengers.

He said each of these centres has the capacity for accommodation of 200 people. While applauding the efforts of district administration, the Advisor said the administration has put a special thrust on building such structures along the highway with all modern facilities.