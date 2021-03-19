Kashmir, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 20, 2021, 1:31 AM

AICC J&K incharge Rajni Patil arriving today on 5-day visit

Rajni Patil/ GK Photo
Rajni Patil/ File Photo

All India Congress Committee (AICC) J&K Incharge Rajni Patil is arriving in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday on a five-day tour to J&K, Congress said Friday.

A statement of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) issued here said that Patil would take stock of the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir during her five day’s tour to J&K from 20th March 2021.

The statement she would review the organisation’s affairs and activities and interact with Congress cadres in Pulwama and Srinagar on Saturday.

On Sunday, Patil would interact with Congress workers at Lolab in Kupwara district and Baramulla.

