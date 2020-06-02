AICTE cautions students against taking admission in PaK Colleges

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has cautioned students from J&K and Ladakh against option for higher studies in “unapproved” technical institutions in Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK).

An advisory issued by AICTE said PaK was an integral part of Union of India, and educational institutions there have neither been established by government of India nor recognised by statuary authorities including the UGC, AICTE and Medical Council of India (MCI).

“Therefore students are cautioned and advised against taking admission in any College, University and technical institutions for courses in engineering and technology, architecture, town planning, pharmacy, hotel management and catering technology, applied arts, crafts and design, management, computer application and travel and tourism and, for which advisories are issued by various other regulatory bodies…,” reads the advisory.

Around 25 Kashmiri students are granted admission in Pakistani medical colleges annually as six percent of the medical seats are reserved for Kashmiri students in both PaK-based medical colleges affiliated with both PaK University and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

In May last year, the Centre asked the J&K government to caution Kashmiri students against pursuing education in PaK colleges.

The then secretary University Grants Commission (UGC) Rajnish Jain had also issued an advisory asking J&K, Ladakh students to refrain from taking admission in PaK educational institutions.