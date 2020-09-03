AICTE issues instruction on hostel, transport fee

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued instructions to all the Directors and Principals of the Technical institutions on charging fee and other charges from the students amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

In a communication, the member secretary AICTE has said that the entire world including India was going through an emergency that has arisen due to the outbreak of COVID19 pandemic.

“AICTE has been receiving complaints from students and parents that some of the institutions are charging hostel and transport fees during the pandemic whereas these facilities are not availed by the students. It is advised that institutions should charge only maintenance charges of mess and transport,” the letter reads.

The AICTE has strictly advised the heads of the approved institutions to charge the fee commensurate with the facilities they were providing during the pandemic. “No institutions should charge fees for those portions which are not accessible to students during the coming semester, failing which action will be taken as per the prevailing rules,” the letter reads.