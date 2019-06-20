Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 20, 2019, 3:39 PM

Aijaz Rather resigns from PDP, says party not following principles of democracy

Rather said that he was resigning from basic membership and as District Organizing Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) Srinagar with effect from 20-06-2019.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 20, 2019, 3:39 PM

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) District Organizing Secretary Srinagar, Aijaz Ahmed Rather on Thursday resigned from the basic membership, saying the party was not following the principles of democracy.

“In light of the present situation within the party, I have come to conclusion that the party is not following the principles of democracy which formed basis of its creation,” Rather said in his resignation letter.

Trending News

PM Modi to form panel on 'one nation, one election'

Examine the idea, it shouldn't undermine federal structure: Farooq

Militant infrastructure torn apart in J&K: Governor Malik

Govt begins hunt for new J&K Bank chairman

Rather said that he was resigning from basic membership and as District Organizing Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) Srinagar with effect from 20-06-2019.

Tagged in ,
Related News