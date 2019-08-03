Air fares on Srinagar route spike 25% after govt advisory

Air fares to and from Srinagar have increased 20-25 per cent following the state government’s security advisory on Friday to tourists and pilgrims visiting the state.

“Air fares for flights to and from Srinagar have increased by 20-25 per cent,” Rajnish Kumar, Co-founder, ixigo. The unrest could lead to further decrease in travel bookings over the coming weeks, Kumar added.

Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com, told IANS, “Air fares have gone up on account of the security advisory to tourists and pilgrims. The advisory resulted in a rush to book tickets out of Srinagar.”

In an advisory, the state government on Friday said, “Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Valley, in the interest of safety and security of tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible.”