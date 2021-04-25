Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 1:07 PM

Air travellers asked to confirm COVID-19 test validity with airlines to avoid confusion

Authorities have asked passengers to confirm the validity of test with the concerned airlines.
File Photo
File Photo
Authorities at the Srinagar airport on Sunday urged passengers to confirm their latest COVID-19 test report and its validity with the concerned airline operator to avoid any last minute confusion. 

“It is advised to all passengers before traveling kindly confirm the latest COVID Test Report requirement and validity from concern Airline operator to avoid any last time confusion, ” Srinagar Airport wrote on its Twitter handle this morning. 

