Airlifting of students from Gurez | JK Students Association thanks Div Com, DC Bandipora

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Sunday expressed its gratitude to incharge Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and DC Bandipora Owais Ahmad for making special arrangements to airlift stranded candidates from Gurez valley for JK SSB class IV exams.

In a statement the association’s spokesperson Nasir Khuehami said, “we express gratitude to administration for making timely arrangements for JK SSB aspirants who were stuck in Gurez due to snow fall.”

“The association also thanked incharge Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Shahid Choudhary and DC Bandipora Owais Ahmad for making timely arrangements and for facilitating the sorties. The administration which personally intervened at a very crucial juncture and arranged free air service for candidates has served as noble gesture as the administration has saved hundreds of students careers,” the statement reads.