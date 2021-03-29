Ajas rivulet overflows temporary diversions

As a rivulet in Ajas in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district overflow due to the recent incessant rains, the traffic on Bandipora-Srinagar road was thrown out of gear on Monday.

Besides the overflowing rivulet, the flow of traffic on the Bandipora-Srinagar road was also affected due to the month-long construction of a new bridge in Ajas.

According to the locals, the recent rains triggered flooding in the rivulet otherwise running dry, and due to the blockade of diversions, the gushing rain waters posed a threat to life and property in the area.

Imran Ahmad, a local, said, “Last year in May, the diversions were made on either side of the bridge, which now has been demolished for the construction of the new bridge.”

He said that though the construction of the new bridge had been initiated for a month now, the diversions had created a dangerous blockade in the rivulet which the authorities were not paying attention to.

Another local, Muhammad Saleem said, “The population living downhill is extremely worried as the rivulet has flooded after a very long time due to incessant rains.”

The authorities have diverted the traffic via a longer route which is causing inconvenience to the commuters, annoying the sick and patients visiting Srinagar.

They appealed the authorities to take measures to compete the construction on the bridge soon.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Executive Engineer Bandipora Adul Hamid said, “The bridge was to be completed within three months. However, 80 percent of the job has been undone due to flashfloods in the rivulet, which otherwise has no history of floods or excessive water flow.”