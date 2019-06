Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Trustee Shree Dharmarth Trust, M K Ajatshatru Singh on Monday visited Mata Kheer Bhawani Shrine in Ganderbal district to take stock of various arrangements for annual Kheer Bhawani Mela.

The shrine being managed by Dharmarth Trust is expected to attract thousands of devotees in next few days as people from across the country will be participating in a three-day long mega-event.