Ajatshatru Singh reviews Kheer Bhawani Mela arrangements

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Trustee Shree Dharmarth Trust, M K Ajatshatru Singh on Monday visited Mata Kheer Bhawani Shrine in Ganderbal district to take stock of various arrangements for the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela.

The shrine being managed by Dharmarth Trust is expected to attract thousands of devotees in next few days as people from across the country will be participating in a three-day long mega-event.

The member Legislative Council expressed his satisfaction over the provision of separate toilet blocks for males and females, said a statement.

He asked the trust authorities to ensure proper hygiene during the Mela.

As trustee of Dharmarth trust, he directed the general manager incharge of the shrine to provide all possible assistance to the devotees by way of providing them proper place to stay and to provide them with blankets etc.

He expressed hope that just like previous years Tourism Department, Health Services, Security agencies, Local administration and the local population will come forward to make the event a grand success, added the statement.

The legislator also inspected the main temple, accommodation facilities, STP plant, decoration arrangements, etc.

He was informed that the shrine was being beautifully decorated for the Mela and proper space for Langar and other facilities was being provided.

Ajatshatru Singh also went around the local market and met the shopkeepers who assured full cooperation for the Mela.

The legislator showed concern for poor condition of the road leading to the shrine and assured the locals that he will take up the matter with the concerned authorities.

Ajatshatru later offered special prayers at the shrine and wished for peace, prosperity and development in the state.