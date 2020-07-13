AJKPA condoles demise of colleague's son

Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 4:11 AM

All J&K Patwar Association (AJKPA) on Monday held a condolence meeting to condole the demise of their colleague’s son.

As per the statement, during the meeting chaired by the President AJKPA Abdul MajeedMalla, all the leaders of the association expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of HananShowkat son of their colleague and treasurer AJKPA, Showkat Rashid.

Abdul MajeedMalla along with other AJKPA leaders, offered condolences and prayed for the peace to the departed soul. They expressed their sympathies and solidarity with the bereaving family particularly with Showkat Rashid.

Special prayers were also offered for the departed soul in the meeting.

 Later on a delegation comprising Syed Danish general secretary, Ayaz Ahmad auditor general, HilalNabiNajjarvice- president Kashmir province and others visited the residence of bereaving colleague to offer their condolences.

