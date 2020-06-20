AJKPA demands resolution of demands

All J&K Patwar Association (AJKPA) has sought redressal of their grievances.

In a statement AJKPA State general secretary Syed Danish Qadri said government is not showing seriousness in resolving their issues.

“We appeal Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary Revenue to fullfill the long pending genuine demands of patwaries which include grade pay of 2800 for graduate patwaries, creation of patwar and girdawar circles, DPC of Patwaries and abolition of direct recruitment of naib tehsildar,” the statement said.

“Teacher in the Education Department and an Accounts Assistant in the finance department having graduation as the basic qualification at the time of appointment is placed in the pay band of 5200-20200 + G.P 2800 ( SRO 225 dated 18.08.2005 and SRO. 94 dated 23.03.2007) while as a Patwari having graduation as basic qualification at the time of appointment is placed in the pay band of 5200-20200 + G.P 2400 which is sheer injustice with us,” it said.

He added that the file related grade pay issue with strong recommendation by the committe constituted by the government is gathering dust in the civil secretariat from last two years.