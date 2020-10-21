AJKPWA, SSCS recall services of GN Khan during trade union movement

All J&K Pensioners Welfare Association (AJKPWA), Senior Citizens Civil Society (SSCS) Wednesday held a condolence meeting in which tributes were paid to Ghulam Nabi Khan, former revenue officer, J&K Civil Secretariat, who passed away recently after brief illness.

The deceased was father of senior layout designers of Greater Kashmir, Nasir Khan and Mohsin Khan.

The condolence meeting was held under the chairmanship of Ghulm Hassan Talib, Vice-President, Muhammad Ashraf Mir, General Secretary. During the meeting all executive members pay rich tributes to Khan and hailed his selfless services. They recalled the contribution of Khan for more than four decades in the trade union movement. Khan was the advisor of Pensioners Federation.

The Federation also paid tributes for the eternal pace of the departed soul in Janatul Firdious and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family relatives near and dears.