AK Misra appointed as Additional Director Jammu and Kashmir Bank BOD

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday appointed ex-executive director RBI A.K Misra as Additional Director on the Board of Directors (BOD) of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited.

His appointment shall be for a period of two years with effect from July 3, 2019 to July 2, 2021 or till further orders.

“He shall hold office during the pleasure of Reserve Bank of India, and subject thereto, for a period of two years upto July 2, 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier,” read the order.

As Additional Director on BOD of the JK Bank, Shri Misra shall be entitled to the usual sitting fee and allowances as payable to other directors for attending the meetings of the Board and Committees.