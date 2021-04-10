Akbar Lone reviews achievements under CSSs in Bandipora

The Member Parliament, BaramullaLokSabha Constituency, Mohammad Akbar Lone today chaired District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at Conference Hall of Mini- Secretariat here.

The Deputy Commissioner DrOwais Ahmad gave a detailed presentation about the centrally sponsored schemes being implemented in the district.

He informed the meeting that during the last financial year District Hospital Bandipora was made functional from the complex besides G&B Hostel, Polytechnic College, DakBanglowDawar, other hospitals and 5 buildings were completed. He said the district admin macadamized and black topped a record road length of 119 KMS.

Lone stressed on achievement of physical as well as financial progress and targets set under different schemes. He directed the concerned departments to mobilize their men and machinery for effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of cent percent eligible beneficiaries under all schemes and also added to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out.

The meeting further discussed the issues in the Health sector in the district besides discussing macdamization of roads and irrigation issues.

After taking a thorough review of various developmental works undertaken in centrally sponsored programmes, Lone stressed to productively utilize the available resources so that the desired results are achieved.