AKCWS appeals LG to release their pending dues

All Kashmir Cultural and Writers Society (AKCWS) Sunday appealed the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to release their pending dues.

A delegation of the society led by its president Zarief Ahmad Zarief said that their dues were pending despite being sanction over two years ago.

“The financial problems of writers, folk and culture artists whose dues are pending with the J&K Academy for Art, Culture and Languages has aggravated. The dues of the approved works of the writers which the department had assured to purchase is also pending. We appeal the LG to look into the matter,” Zarief said.