AKTO provides help to stranded tourists

Coming to aid of tourists stranded due to heavy snowfall, the Association of Kashmir Tour Operators (AKTO) today provided them free accommodation and other facilities.

In a statement AKTO said, “In these tasking time when everything came to a standstill in the valley due to heavy snowfall especially tourist were left in high and dry with all the road blockage and flight cancellations. AKTO stood as the front runner in providing the stranded tourist with free accommodation, medication and transportation. The volunteers from the Associated along with their Chairman and General Secretary left no stone unturned in making sure that help reaches to each and every deserving individual.”