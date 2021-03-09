Al- Badr chief Gani Khwaja killed in Sopore gunfight - a major success, says IGP Kashmir

Al-Badr militant outfit chief Gani Khawaja was killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with the security forces in Tujjar area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

Quoting Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, news agency GNS reported that Al-Badr chief Gani Khawaja was killed in the gunfight.

Calling it a major success for the security forces, Kumar said that this operation was carried out cleanly on a very “specific input” which was received by the police.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Tujjar.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.